Larsen & Toubro to raise ₹10,000 crore through long-term borrowing

BL Mumbai Bureau | Mumbai, Mar 24 | Updated on: Mar 24, 2022
FILE PHOTO: A man waits at a bus-stop with an advertisement of Larsen & Toubro outside the company's manufacturing unit in Mumbai January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A man waits at a bus-stop with an advertisement of Larsen &amp; Toubro outside the company's manufacturing unit in Mumbai January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo | Photo Credit: DANISH SIDDIQUI

Executed as part of the company’s refinancing programme

The board of engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday approved long-term borrowings of up to ₹10,000 crore.

These would be done through external commercial borrowings, term loans, non-convertible debentures or any other instrument. The company shared a statement on this to the stock exchanges

This initiative is done as part of the company’s refinancing programme.

Published on March 24, 2022
