Larsen & Toubro to raise ₹10,000 crore through long-term borrowing

The board of engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday approved long-term borrowings of up to ₹10,000 crore.
These would be done through external commercial borrowings, term loans, non-convertible debentures or any other instrument. The company shared a statement on this to the stock exchanges
This initiative is done as part of the company’s refinancing programme.
Published on
March 24, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.