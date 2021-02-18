L&T arm bags ₹2,500-cr order from Nuclear Power Corp

The construction arm of L&T has secured a ₹1,000-2,500-crore order in the nuclear sector from Nuclear Power Corporation of India for its heavy civil infrastructure business in India to construct the main plant civil works of the Kudankulam 5 & 6 units (2X1,000 MWe).

The Kudankulam nuclear power plant is India’s first light water reactor of six units with generation capacity of 1,000 MWe each.

The scope of work includes construction of the reactor building, reactor auxiliary building, turbine building, diesel generator building and other safety-related structures in a duration of 64 months.

L&T is currently executing similar works of Kudankulam 3&4 units (KKNPP 3&4) in the same premises.