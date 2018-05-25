L&T Construction bags Rs 3,191-cr order for Dhaka Metro

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said L&T Construction has bagged a Rs 3,191-crore order from the Dhaka Mass Transit Company for construction of a railway line for Dhaka Metro. L&T said it has secured the order in joint venture with Marubeni Corporation (Japan) through an international competitive bidding process.

“The railways strategic business group of L&T Construction’s transportation infrastructure business has won a major design and build order from the Dhaka Mass Transit Company (DMTC) worth Rs 3,191 crore for the electrical and mechanical systems package of the Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project (MRT - line 6),” the firm said in a BSE filing.

Line 6 is the first route of the Mass Rapid Transit system in Bangladesh. The project is funded by the Japan International Corporation agency (JICA) through bilateral aid from Japan to Bangladesh. Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,339.90 apiece, up 0.09 per cent, on BSE.