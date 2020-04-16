L&T Heavy Engineering bags international contracts in Q4

The Heavy Engineering arm of Larsen & Toubro has bagged international contracts in Q4 of fiscal 2020.

It bagged orders for Key Gasification Equipment from Wuhan Engineering Ltd, China against stiff Chinese competition for Talcher Fertilizer, which is the first-of-its-kind Coal gasification project in India. It will produce 1.27 MMTPA of Urea through the gasification of the mixed feedstock of Indian coal with high ash content and pet coke, the company said.

The deal is estimated to be between Rs 1000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

Other orders include Reactors and Heat Exchangers for Process Plant and Nuclear Power sectors against global competition. During the year international orders were bagged mainly from the US, Canada, Mexico, West Asia and South-East Asia, L&T said.

Anil V Parab, Executive Vice President and Head, L&T Heavy Engineering said, “Financial Year 2020 has been yet another significant year for L&T Heavy Engineering and the team secured various orders of Critical Reactors both from international as well as domestic markets.”

L&T Heavy Engineering has got manufacturing facilities at Hazira (Surat), Powai (Mumbai) and Vadodara and has already delivered Key Gasification Equipment for Indian, Chinese and Vietnam markets in the past.