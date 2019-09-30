Maruti launches mini SUV S-Presso

Country’s largest passenger car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Monday launched its much-awaited Mini-SUV S-Presso with price starting at ₹3.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The S-Presso is conceptualised and designed in India. It stands out with its bold and powerful SUV stance. Built afresh on acclaimed fifth generation HEARTECT platform, it uses 40 per cent high tensile steel that ensures stronger, safer and sturdier structure.

S-Presso will be sold through the Arena retail network and is packed with more than 10 safety features and is compliant with all safety regulations, the company said.

Maruti Suzuki will offer several best -in-its class features to customers with S-Presso, it said.

It is powered by proven 1.0 L K10 engine with BS6 compliance. Equipped with Manual and AGS (Auto Gear Shift) options, it delivers a peppy performance and great fuel efficiency.

“We continue our endeavour to provide Indian customers with high quality cars backed by affordable pricing. Today’s global launch of S-Presso stands testament to our commitment to offer best in design, technology and safety to our customers. I am happy to share that S-Presso joins our BS6 range, as the 8th vehicle compliant with new emission norms. We are confident that S-Presso will bring excitement in its segment, attracting the ever evolving young customer,” Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MSIL, said.

The latest product from the MSIL stable comes with a distinct SUV character with a bold design statement. The upright A-pillar and back door design give it a solid SUV presence. The proportions are carefully crafted with modern glass to body ratio and sculpted volumes to give a bold look.

The lifted door-sill underlined by a higher ground clearance, exhibits confidence and bold stance. The sturdy character is reinforced by the squared wheel arches with R14 tyres.

The single aperture head lamp and grille graphic gives it a distinct and commanding bold look. The wide C-signature tail lamps are packaged higher-up to give a dominant presence and an instantly recognizable design character.

Inside, it comes with a unique and exciting interior giving it a distinct style. All the energy originates from a dynamic centre console inspired from tough sports watches to appeal the young customer. Together with trendy infotainment system and digital speedometer, it adds to the car’s iconic style and a seamless blend of new technology and bold design.

S-Presso has high seating layout that offers a commanding driving position. This also enables easy ingress and egress with ample leg room. The large cabin space with intense sporty black colour scheme accentuated by bright pop out accents brings excitement for young customer.

Audi and Voice controls

S-Presso also offers first in its class Steering mounted audio and voice controls. The advanced Smartplay Studio ensures that music, entertainment and navigation are always available with a touch. It has a user friendly and vibrant graphic user interface, compatible with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and other Smartplay Studio Apps, the company said.

Safety

On safety, it is compliant with all the latest Indian safety regulations including frontal offset crash, side impact and with pedestrian safety. S-Presso boasts of safety features such as dual airbags, ABS (Anti-Lock-Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brake force Distribution), seat belts with pre-tensioners and force Limiters, driver/co-driver seat belt reminder, rear parking assist system, high speed warning alert and reverse parking sensors.