Maruti Suzuki cuts Baleno RS price by ₹1 lakh

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 27, 2019 Published on September 27, 2019

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it has reduced the price of its performance hatchback Baleno RS by ₹1 lakh. The model now starts at a price of ₹7,88,913 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Earlier this week, the company had reduced the prices of select models by ₹5,000 each. PTI

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
