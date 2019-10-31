Maruti Suzuki’s Ertiga secures 3-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test

Maruti Suzuki’s utility vehicle Ertiga has secured 3-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test, a certification for evaluating the safety of car models.

In the sixth set of #SaferCarsForIndia crash test results, Global NCAP, a UK-based testing organisation, has released the scores for crash tests conducted on four models – which scored between three stars to a single star for adult occupant protection.

The models tested were Maruti Suzuki’s Ertiga and WagonR, Hyundai Santro and Datsun redi-GO.

Global NCAP chose the entry-level version of each model and as a result, only the Ertiga was fitted with at least two airbags as standard while the other models offered only a driver airbag. The results point to the significant differences in adult occupant protection in cars that meet the latest Indian government vehicle technical regulations, according to a statement.

The Ertiga achieved 3-stars for adult occupant protection and 3-stars for child occupant protection. It offers two frontal airbags as standard. WagonR achieved 2-stars for adult occupant protection and 2-stars for child occupant protection. It has only a driver frontal airbag as standard.

Hyundai Santro achieved 2-stars for adult occupant protection and 2-stars for child occupant protection. It offers only a driver frontal airbag as standard. Datsun redi-GO achieved just 1-star for adult occupant protection and 2-stars for child occupant protection. The redi-GO offers only a driver frontal airbag as standard.

“The latest results in our #SaferCarsforIndia crash tests show a mixed safety performance, and disappointingly, there are no 5-star performers. The Suzuki Maruti Ertiga achieves a creditable three stars for both adult and child occupant protection, but it’s obvious to us that more can and should be done to improve overall protection levels for cars sold in the market,” said David Ward, CEO and President of Global NCAP.

“The Indian government’s crash test standards are clearly helping to eliminate any new zero star cars from the market, and we will continue to work with them to ensure the push of regulatory requirements is complemented by the pull of consumer awareness, encouraging the demand for ever-higher levels of safety,” he added.

Global NCAP awards a separate child safety rating to each car in order to highlight the different levels of protection vehicles provide to passengers on the rear seats.

The three tested vehicles offer ISOFIX as standard which is a desirable improvement however the different tests showed poor performances of the CRS in terms of child occupant protection. Airbags are not a substitute for seatbelts, passengers must always wear seatbelts.

None of the models offered three-point seatbelt for all passengers. Lap belts in the middle position make it impossible to properly and safely install a CRS and offer much lower protection than a three-point belts for adults, it said.