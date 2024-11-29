Matrimony.com, the Chennai-based matrimony service provider, has launched a new specialised service, Make My Wedding (MMW), to make wedding planning easy and stress-free.

The service aims to connect customers with top wedding service providers, including makeup artists, photographers, caterers, decorators, planners, mandaps, invitations, and mehndi artists through a dedicated relationship manager who handles everything from vendor selection to negotiating the best deals.

The dedicated relationship manager will connect with the customers to first understand their specific wedding requirements, local traditions, and preferences, following which a curated list of top service providers will be shared with the customer. The relationship manager will negotiate the best rates with selected vendors and assist the customer in ensuring everything runs smoothly, says a release.

MMW customers will also get exclusive deals from top brands across jewellery, clothing, electronics, sweets, and more. These partnerships ensure that customers receive the best prices and services, all from the comfort of their homes.

Assistance with one service costs a nominal service charge. This service is currently available in Tamil Nadu, and Matrimony.com aims to expand it to other States at the earliest, says the release.

Murugavel Janakiraman, CEO of Matrimony.com, said that planning a wedding takes a lot of time and energy, and today, when people are hard-pressed for time, delegating this work to an expert who will add the personal touch is a great idea. Through MMW, families can coordinate with expert relationship managers who will handle all the event planning and execution, allowing families to fully focus on the celebrations.

The company’s share price were trading at ₹629.90, down by ₹1.10 or 0.17 per cent on the NSE today at 10:06 am.