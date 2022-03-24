Med-tech firm MedisimVR raises ₹3.5 crore in Pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures

MedisimVR, a Med-tech company working in the field of healthcare simulation, has raised ₹3.5 crore in a Pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The round also witnessed participation from Chennai Angels and Jana Balasubramaniam (MedTech investor). The funds raised will be utilised by the company for scaling up their product offering and adding more skill training content to their library.

MediSimVR aims to “make comprehensive medical training accessible & affordable across the world through their current offerings which include Procedural Simulation, Virtual Patient Simulation and Clinical education,” the company said in an official release.

It is aiming to facilitate medical students to learn, practice and hone their skills in a more accurate environment. It marries the benefits of Virtual reality and Haptics for healthcare training.

The Key product offered by MediSimVR is the Virtual Reality based skill training platform, that covers the skills required in the MBBS curriculum. Some of the other features include performance analytics and evaluation metrics to better assess the learning pattern and competency.

The company has been able to onboard almost 500 medical students in the last four months.

Sabarish Chandrasekaran, Co-Founder & CEO, MedisimVR, says, “The future healthcare workforce of India needs a futuristic training methodology and an alignment among visionary entities for rapid scaling up. At MediSimVR, we are excited to partner with IPV as we embark on this journey of change.”

Vinay Bansal, Founder & CEO, Inflection Point Ventures said, “As the pandemic continues to trigger medical innovations both in vaccines and use of tech in health care. 2020 saw the emergence of tele-medicines and tele consultations.

“The benefits of technology and use cases have also changed with the evolution of the health tech landscape. MediSimVR has understood this need for the healthcare industry to move one notch higher and adapt to new age training technology for skilling medical students and healthcare professionals alike. Their simulation skill training programme, is where one can actually practice surgical training, encounter virtual patients scenarios, evaluate the learning metrics which will help the medical fraternity immensely. We find MediSimVR as a purpose driven brand in addition to being a disruptive business idea,” Bansal said.