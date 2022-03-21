Meesho appoints ex-Disney+Hotsar executive Harsh Chaudhary to lead monetisation

Meesho, an internet commerce company, has appointed former Disney+Hotstar executive Harsh Chaudhary as CXO for monetisation.

In this role, Chaudhary will lead the team that bolsters revenue generation from Meesho’s various business units. He is an alumni of Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta and Indian Institute of Technology-Roorkee.

In the past, Chaudhary has held leadership positions with brands such as Disney+ Hotstar, Myntra and McKinsey & Company. In his previous role, he was leading teams across category, growth partnerships, strategy and analytics and helped build the video subscription monetisation at Disney+ Hotstar.

At Meesho, he will be responsible for designing and executing the blueprint for monetising Meesho’s business model.

Commenting on the appointment, Vidit Aatrey, Founder & CEO, Meesho, said, “We are excited to welcome Harsh Chaudhary, who comes with a demonstrated history of spearheading and scaling business growth. His expertise on strategic partnerships and analytics will help take Meesho to greater heights. As we further our mission to digitise MSMEs and bring the next billion users online, monetisation will be an integral part of Meesho’s growth story.”

Harsh Chaudhary, CXO, Monetisation, Meesho, said, “Meesho has made significant strides in shaping and transforming India’s e-commerce landscape. The company’s positive growth trajectory strengthens the promise it has in store for India’s unorganized retail sector. I am thrilled to join the company in its continued efforts towards building for Bharat. I look forward to building and enhancing the company’s monetisation roadmap.”