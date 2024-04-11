Leading luxury car maker in the country, Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday reported a highest-ever quarter and a best-ever fiscal year (FY) in its sales.

The company sold 5,412 units in the first quarter, thereby registering a growth of 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) as compared with 4,697 units in the January-March quarter last year.

During the April-March period, the company reported sales of 18,123 units, a YoY growth of 10 per cent as compared with 16,497 units in the same period in FY23.

Also read: A Class Act

Mercedes-Benz India’s multiple sales record is strongly underlined by the consistent performance from across the entry, core luxury and top-end vehicle (TEV) segments of the company, it said in a statement.

The entry segment comprising A-Class sedan and GLA SUV was able to register a strong presence with sales contribution of 15 per cent, the company said adding that the ‘Core Segment’ comprising the C-Class, LWB E-Class sedans and the GLC and GLE SUVs contributed a significant 60 per cent, to the overall sales volumes of Mercedes-Benz in the first quarter of this year.

The TEV segment also continued to command 25 per cent of Mercedes-Benz’s overall sales in India, with vehicles like the GLS, S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, the EQS, G-Class and the AMG range, it said.

The company also said that its BEV portfolio clocked a robust 130 per cent YoY growth in the first three months of this year with strong response to the EQE SUV, in addition to the EQB SUV and the top-end EQS luxury sedan. The penetration of the BEV portfolio grew more than six per cent from earlier four per cent in Q1 2024.

Mercedes-Benz plans to debut three new BEV in the remaining quarter of 2024- doubling its BEV portfolio to six vehicles by end of 2024.

Also, in the overall portfolio, Mercedes-Benz has lined up some eagerly awaited vehicles’ debut for Q2. Strengthening the TEV segment, it will debut the ultra-exclusive AMG S 63 e-Performance sedan and the AMG C 63 e-Performance, strengthening its AMG performance portfolio.

“Our focus continues to enhance customer delight by increasing our network footprint with latest luxury standards, continued product offensive with sharp focus on TEVs and BEVs. Mercedes-Benz is committed to the Indian market, having a long history and well-established footprint from various aspects of production, purchasing and extensive R&D activities,” Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mercedes-Benz India, said.

Recently, Audi India and BMW Group India also had reported growth in their retail sales during the first quarter and the fiscal year.

Audi India had retailed 7,027 units in FY23-24 posting an overall growth of 33 per cent, but, in the Q1 2024, it retailed 1,046 units and the company said it was encountering notable challenges with sales compared to the corresponding period last year, primarily due to supply chain disruptions.

BMW Group India had posted strong sales performance January–March quarter delivering 3,680 cars (BMW and Mini) and 1,810 motorcycles (BMW Motorrad). It sold 3,510 units of BMW cars and 170 units of the Mini.