Timeless is one word often used to describe the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The retro-styled SUV is an accomplished product, both on the road and more importantly off it. The model line, which is expected to step into the future with an all-electric derivative soon, has for now been updated with new features and suspension tech. The list of changes, some of which are model-specific, includes an active suspension, a mild-hybrid arrangement, and minute changes to the exterior styling and the MBUX system.

The latter means the infotainment system in the G-Class now supports touchscreen inputs, too. There’s also a camera-based invisible bonnet tech, which allows the driver to ‘see’ in the infotainment screen what lies ahead of the G — a pretty neat off-road feature, as Land Rover has previously shown on some of its models. The Indian launch of the updated G is yet to be confirmed.