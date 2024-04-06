As far as classic, stately modes of transport go, there’s nothing that quite matches the panache of a four-door Mercedes-Benz sedan. Despite modernisation, the theory still holds for the S-Class, but with the rampant influx of SUVs, it’s increasingly difficult to replicate that at the lower end of the range. There’s still a shimmer of hope, though, as Mercedes-Benz continues to sell the A-Class limousine. It’s not just the easiest way to get yourself a Mercedes, it’s also a touch closer to how we’ve traditionally liked Mercedes-Benz cars — that is, in the sedan body style. We take it for a spin to understand if you can ignore the wide variety of cars available at just under ₹50 lakh, and spend it all on a seemingly entry-level three-pointed star.

The A 200d is powered by a 2-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine which makes 161 bhp and 25.49 kg-m. Not a bad start, we feel, although the figures are unlikely to make anyone jump with joy. That’s on paper — in reality, this front-wheel-drive sedan makes the most of the available poke, and doesn’t feel sluggish. The engine can barely be heard, or its vibrations felt inside the cabin, which is another positive. The automatic gearbox is tuned to offer comfort (rather than neck-snapping gear shifts), and hence it doesn’t feel unnatural in this setting.

Ride quality

What’s most important for a Mercedes-Benz — more so for the entry point to the world of Mercs — is ride quality, and the A-Class doesn’t disappoint. It’s predictable on the move, and offers a great deal of ride comfort, absorbing nearly all irregularities on the tarmac. It sits on the same platform as the Mercedes-Benz GLA, but it’s lower and thus feels more engaging to drive, in comparison to other similarly priced SUVs. While no match for the experience an AMG version would offer, the A 200d is a great mix of comfort, style, and unpretentious driving fun.

The last bit is evident in the way it looks, too. Sophisticated it most certainly is, but look closely and you’ll find many other interesting bits. The way it’s been designed is like a throwback to the glorious past, when sedans were considered superior to nearly everything — and without losing out on modernity, the A-Class proves to be a flag bearer of that ideology. There’s also a healthy dose of dynamism, ensuring that while not as swooping as the previous CLA, the A-Class doesn’t look drab. It’s a great mix of a classy appearance and a mini-me version of larger Mercedes-Benz sedans.

On the inside, there’s quite a lot in the A-Class’s favour: upmarket materials, a pair of 10.25-inch high-res screens, dedicated AC vents for rear occupants and so on

Cabin

On the inside, there’s quite a lot in the A-Class’s favour: upmarket materials, a pair of 10.25-inch high-res screens (one for the onboard MBUX infotainment system and the other an instrument panel), dedicated AC vents for rear occupants and so on. The rear seats come with scope for improvement, though, which is also a sign that you are in an entry-level model. The front seats don’t disappoint, and maybe this will encourage people to drive their A-Class a bit more, which is always a good thing. This is also a realisation that the A-Class, while definitely more affordable than the C-Class, is less likely to be a chauffeur-driven car.

It’s not a heavily populated segment any more, but despite that, Mercedes-Benz has on offer what is a very decent car, even by modern premium car standards. That it needs to beat SUVs to make some space for itself is a bit of an irony, because there are going to be limited takers for the car, but unlike the majority of SUVs, the A-Class doesn’t pretend. Prices start at ₹45.80 lakh, ex-showroom, and with that money, you get a car that’s fairly potent to drive around town, isn’t lacking in style or overall features and has what it takes to carve a niche for itself. For anyone looking to buy an SUV in the price bracket, the A-Class deserves a chance, too — not just because there aren’t too many like it, but also because it’s well worth it.