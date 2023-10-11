Mercedes-Benz has reported 11 per cent growth in sales for the period of January to September 2023, delivering 12,768 new cars to customers. Notably, their TEV (Top-End Luxury) segment, including models like S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, AMGs, and EQS, has seen up to 22 per cent growth, constituting 25 per cent of their year-to-date sales.

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “Despite facing supply disruptions in Q3, strong customer sentiment, new product launches, and robust market fundamentals have contributed to the positive sales performance.” He also highlighted issues with supply chain bottlenecks and constrained availability of key SUV models like the GLA, GLC, and GLS.

The CEO hinted at exciting developments for the upcoming festive season, sharing that the company has two more car launches in store for Diwali. This announcement comes as Mercedes-Benz continues to build on its promise to launch a total of 10 cars this year, and with the introduction of eight new models already, the company is on track to meet its goal. These forthcoming launches aim to further enhance the brand’s product portfolio and provide customers with even more choices during this festive period.

The luxury carmaker introduced the ‘VISION Mercedes-Maybach 6’ concept car in India, unveiling it at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Lance Bennett, Vice-President - Sales and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz, announced that the company has forged a partnership with NMACC to provide its customers with exclusive experiences in art, culture, fashion, and luxury. He said, “Benz’s customers get exclusive access to the grand theater’s luxury diamond boxes and lounge along with loyalty vouchers up to ₹5 lakh to accelerate EV adoption.”

The company has also launched a ‘Sustainability Fest’ in October to enhance customer awareness and include benefits such as 50 per cent road tax support for electric vehicle buyers in relevant states and free charging for all EV users in the network, throughout October.