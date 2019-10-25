Companies

MG Motor delivers 700 units of Hector on Dhanteras

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 25, 2019 Published on October 25, 2019

The MG Hector

MG Motor India on Friday said it has delivered 700 units of its SUV Hector across the country on Dhanteras.

The company said it delivered around 200 cars from a single point in Delhi-NCR, marking one of the largest vehicle delivery events on Dhanteras.

“Customers and community are at the core of everything that we, at MG Motor India, do. Our latest round of Hector deliveries — one of the highest in a single day, underlines our commitment to facilitating best-in-class experiences for our customers,” MG Motor India Director - Sales Rakesh Sidana said in a statement.

The company said it has so far received over 38,000 bookings for the model. In order to facilitate timely deliveries, the auto maker plans to ramp up its production with the start of a second shift from November.

Published on October 25, 2019
SUVs
MG Motor India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Tata Steel, six other companies join hands with WEF for responsible sourcing