MG Motor launches new 7-seater Gloster Savvy at ₹37.28 lakh

MG Motor India on Monday launched new seven-seater (2+3+2 configuration) version of the Gloster Savvy priced at ₹37.28 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi).

An addition to the range of India’s first Autonomous (Level 1) premium sports utility vehicle (SUV), the new version of MG Gloster Savvy Trim will strengthen the Gloster range and provide customers to choose from a broader range of MG’s top-end SUVs, the company said.

It features multiple driving modes enabled with the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and a BorgWarner Transfer case aiding its off-roading abilities.

“We are introducing the Gloster Savvy with a 7-seater configuration in response to requests from our customers. With this addition to the existing Gloster Savvy with 6-seater configuration, we are offering our customers the power to choose a vehicle as per their needs and preferences," Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said at the virtual launch.

Like its six-seat counterpart, the Gloster Savvy features a 2.0 Twin Turbo Diesel Engine generating 200 PS power and 480 Nm of peak torque.