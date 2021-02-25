MG Motor rolls out 50,000th Hector

MG Motor India has manufactured its 50,000th Hector SUV at the company’s plant in Halol, Gujarat, the Chinese-owned British brand said on Thursday. This was done with an all-women crew, who led the end-to-end production.

In this first-of-its-kind development, women-only teams were involved in panel-pressing of sheet metal and welding to painting jobs as well as carrying out post-production test runs, the company said in a statement. The company’s share of women in the workforce is pegged at 33 per cent.

“MG has always been a progressive brand with diversity, community, innovation, and experiences as our cornerstones. It is something that has broadened our perspective as a brand and unlocked efficiencies in every aspect of our business operations. The rollout of our 50,000th Hector by an all-women crew comes as an honour to their contributions and hard work,” said Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India.

“It also demonstrates that glass ceilings no longer exist even in an erstwhile male-dominated industry such as automobile manufacturing. We believe that it will inspire more women to join the automotive industry in India and abroad,” he added.

MG aims to achieve 50 per cent gender diversity in its organisation in the future. “Since its inception, as its core focus area, the brand has worked closely with the local panchayats near its Halol manufacturing plant,” it claimed. Doing so has encouraged more young women to work in a safe and secure environment at the MG plant, it added.

Since 2018, MG has hired many female associates in its manufacturing facility via various initiatives. “Today, these women are driving core areas of manufacturing at the facility... This forward-looking approach makes MG more gender-inclusive in an otherwise labour-intensive automotive sector.”