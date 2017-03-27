Minoru Kato is new HMSI chief

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has appointed Minoru Kato as a new President and Chief Executive Office of the company effective from April 1.He will be replacing Keita Muramatsu — the current President & CEO who spear-headed Honda’s Indian two-wheeler operations for the last six years. He will move on to assume a new role as Executive Vice President – American Honda Co, Inc, Honda said on Monday.