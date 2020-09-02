Mom Store is in an unenviable position, claims its founder Bhatia

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
The Mom Store, an online platform that deals exclusively with essentials for to-be moms and babies, the last six months has been quite eventful, says its Chief Executive and founder Surabhi Bhatia.
The less than 2 year-old company has seen its business volumes grow over 200 per cent between April and August 2020 compared to the corresponding period of the last year. And Bhatia attributes the exponential growth to lockdown.
“Our first quarter revenue is equal to the total revenue clocked during the last fiscal,” she said, without disclosing numbers.
“But the journey has not been easy. We faced supply-side issues in June-July, but managed to tide over by increasing our vendor base from 15 to 30. We design and make the products from scratch,” she said in reply to a question.
“Maternity wear and infant products have become a necessity for expectant women and infant mothers; retail outlets that dealt with such stuff were not open, forcing consumers to shop online. The surge in demand for our range of products was therefore natural in the lockdown period,” she said.
Stating that it was a discovery phase for the online store, Bhatia said, “we utilised the first one-and-half months – lockdown 1.0 to expand our product range, added eight new categories such as bathing tub, potty stool for infants, lounge wear and home apparel for pregnant moms and worked towards building our collection.”
“This started to pay off. The order size doubled from 1.5 units/order to 3.5 units.”
Bhatia claims that the Bangalore-based start-up is in an unenviable position today. We have no direct competitors and is the only brand catering to the requirements of to-be moms from the initial months of pregnancy to early motherhood.”
The Mom Store has, since its inception in 2018 served over 50,000 customers. “We are growing steadily at 20 – 30 per cent month-on-month,” its Bhatia said.
