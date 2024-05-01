E-retailer Myntra’s made-in-India direct-to-consumer (D2C) initiative, Rising STARS, has onboarded Indian trend-first streetwear brand, Urban Monkey.

Founded in 2013, by Yash Gangwal, the Mumbai-based Urban Monkey caters to fashion-forward millennials and Gen Z, streetwear and hip-hop enthusiasts and operates in the mass premium segment.

With an upcoming lineup of over 170 styles on Myntra, spanning across apparel and accessories, the brand plans to utilise Myntra’s social commerce offerings, including Myntra Minis and Myntra Studio, to boost customer engagement, visibility, and brand recall.

Also Read: Myntra strengthens beauty portfolio ahead of marquee festival sale

Maneesh Dubey, Senior Director - Category Management Marketplace, Myntra, said, “Urban Monkey takes streetwear fashion to new heights, offering trendsetting designs. The brand’s diverse range of products caters to a wide range of tastes and preferences.”

With 180–190 million online shoppers in 2021, India has the third-largest online shopper base globally. As per Bain & Company, India’s D2C brands have access to the online purchasing base which is estimated to increase to 400-450 million by 2027. Additionally, according to a Deloitte study, the Indian streetwear market was valued at ₹5.3 lakh crore in 2023, which is equivalent to $185 billion globally.

Myntra offers a range of over 5000 fashion and lifestyle brands and services over 19,000 pin codes across the country. The platform currently hosts over 125000 styles across more than 1000 brands in the Men’s casual wear segment.

Also Read: Myntra to strengthen supply chain network

The Myntra Rising Stars program provides customised support to D2C brands to scale and expand their customer base. Through the program, brands are able to leverage Myntra’s expertise in brand-building to drive scale at an optimised cost.

Yash Gangwal, Founder, Urban Monkey, said, “With their strong foothold and reach, Myntra provides us with the perfect platform to connect with our audience and expand our presence. With this partnership, we aim to triple our growth in the next two years, leveraging Myntra’s platform to reach new heights.”

(Inputs from bl intern Vidushi Nautiyal)

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit