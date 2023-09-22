Fashion e-retailer Myntra plans to strengthen its supply chain and contact centre operations and increase hiring of women to over 21 per cent from the last festival season

In the run-up to the festival season, Myntra hosts its annual marquee event, the Big Fashion Festival. The drive seeks to hire women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and extend opportunities for means of livelihood.

The hiring will be across rural locations in States such as Haryana, Telangana, West Bengal and Karnataka.

In-house experts and external professional trainers will provide training to ensure these women are not just employed, but ably contribute to the roles for which they will be hired, including picking, packing, sorting, and unpacking.

“Our preparations for Big Fashion Festival are in full swing to cater to the high demand from our customers eagerly waiting to shop on Myntra for festive needs. We are particularly excited about onboarding the on-ground staff, where women will play a pivotal role in offering optimal experience to customers and adding to their joy in the festive season,” said Nupur Nagpal, CHRO - Myntra.

In addition to the supply chain, of the total hires in the contact centre this festive season, 45 per cent will be women Myntra provides various perks to them, such as availability bonuses, festival bonuses, and special rewards based on performance, besides having access to congenial offerings — late-night transport, access to nap rooms, and period leaves.