E-retailer Myntra is strengthening its beauty portfolio ahead of its marquee festival sale. Nearly three out of four shoppers on the platform interact with the beauty vertical while one of every three women customers shop on Myntra Beauty, said Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra.

The beauty vertical currently has over 1500-plus brands, over 90,000 SKUs (stock-keeping units) and about 200 international brands.

“Myntra beauty has become an important category for us along with fashion. Our customer base of beauty buyers is primarily in the age group of 18 to 35, who are young, trend-first, and have disposable income. Our selection is wide across every price,” said Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra.

The selection in the beauty vertical has experienced 4X growth from 2020 and the company has added close to 50 international brands this year.

“We are growing specifically at 3X compared to the market and we are optimistic about festival demand given the momentum which indicates that we should see a good festival season,” added Pais.

Genderwise, Myntra’s beauty vertical has also seen a significant increase in men buying skincare products on the platform.

“In H1 this year - Myntra Beauty has witnessed a 200 per cent y-o-y growth in customers buying men’s skincare products. Acne and pimple care, hair removal spray, ingredients-led products like serum, face wash, and body wash, foundation and concealer, among others are gaining popularity,” noted Pais.

Big Fashion Festival

The annual festival sale of Myntra is a key area of focus for Myntra. Overall, about 6,000 brands are participating in this edition of the Big Fashion Festival (BFF) with over 23 lakh styles across fashion, beauty and lifestyle.

In the beauty vertical, over 300 brands are participating in the festival sale for the first time, said Pais.

In time for the upcoming Big Fashion Festival (BFF), Myntra has onboarded four popular K-Beauty brands Numbuzin, Peripera, Axis-Y, and Isntree. With the launch of these brands, Myntra Beauty has now expanded its assortment to more than 25 K-Beauty brands.

The company has also planned unique engagement events. The company has collaborated with Loreal’s Paris Fashion Week and Lakme Fashion Week.

“With a thriving base of young beauty enthusiasts, we believe impactful collabs such as these help us gain a larger mind share with this audience,” Pais said.