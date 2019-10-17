Nangia Andersen is Andersen Global’s first member firm in India

Apollo Tyres and its adventure marketing mantra
With the Apterra AT2 tyre, off-roaders can now explore India’s rich diversity
US-headquartered Andersen Global, a global association of tax and law firms, has now expanded its engagement with India, roping in Nangia Andersen LLP as its first member firm in the country.
It may be recalled that Andersen Global, which debuted in India last year, had announced its presence here through a collaboration with tax practice firm Nangia Advisors LLP and legal firm Vaish Associates.
Nangia Advisors has now been renamed Nangia Andersen. Rakesh Nangia, who was Managing Partner at Nangia Advisors, is now the Chairman of Nangia Andersen.
“The experience of our people and our clients with Andersen Global over the past year has been exceptional and we are proud to now be a member firm and to continue providing best-in-class, seamless service to our clients across the globe,” said Rakesh Nangia in a statement.
Andersen Global and Nangia Andersen match in terms of values and commitment to transparency, high ethical standards, technical accuracy and quality service to clients, he added.
Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and CEO, said: “Since day one, Rakesh and his team have been a fit for our organisation. We know their values, their commitment to their clients and we know they will carry the Andersen name well.”
