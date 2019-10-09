Companies

NBCC appoints PK Gupta as new Chairman, MD

Updated on October 09, 2019

State-owned NBCC has appointed PK Gupta as its new Chairman and Managing Director. Prior to this Gupta was Executive Director (Regional Projects) in RITES Limited a Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) under the Ministry of Railways.

In his tenure as Executive Director in the previous organisation, he supervised planning, designing and execution of more than 125 projects. Gupta holds a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from NIT, Kurukshetra and an M.Tech from IIT Delhi. He joined Indian Railway Service of Engineers in 1986.

