NBCC India bags orders worth ₹432 cr in June

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 08, 2020 Published on July 08, 2020

State-owned NBCC (India) on Wednesday said it bagged total business orders worth ₹431.63 crore last month.

It received an order worth ₹284.63 crore from BHEL for construction works of natural draught cooling towers for Package -1 and Package - 2 of 5X800 MW Yadadri supercritical thermal power project, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Another order worth ₹147 crore was received from IIT (BHU) for project management consultancy services for construction and development of students’ hostel and faculty apartments at IIT-BHU, Varanasi, the filing said.

Shares of NBCC were trading 1.65 per cent higher at Rs 27.80 apiece on BSE.

