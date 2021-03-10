NCLT accepts plea filed by Valli Arunachalam seeking waiver of minimum shareholding requirement of 10%

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chennai, on Wednesday accepted an application filed by the 59-year-old Valli Arunachalam, the eldest daughter of former Murugappa group executive chairman MV Murugappan, and her family seeking waiver of the minimum shareholding requirement of 10 per cent to maintain the alleged oppression and mismanagement case against Ambadi Investments Limited (AIL), the flagship company of the ₹38,000-crore group, and its family members. It gave respondents three weeks’ time to reply and posted the matter for April 23.
Senior Counsel PS Raman, appearing for Valli Arunachalam, said that her family owns 8.21 per cent in AIL and falls short by 1.79 per cent for the minimum of 10 per cent as per Section 241 of the Companies Act 2013. He referred to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, New Delhi, giving waiver to certain firms of Cyrus Mistry from the minimum requirement for maintaining a case against Tata Sons.
Incidentally, none of the family members hold more than 10 per cent of the total shareholding but all identifiable branches of the family have position on the board and active participation in the affairs of AIL, except the applicant’s family.
Raman pointed that Valli Arunachalam family’s plea for equal representation in the company’s affairs has been denied since her father’s demise a few years ago. “The Murugappa family has a history of gender discrimination as Murugappan was the only male member of the family who did not have a male legal heir,” he said. The right to legal representation was not there as she was not qualified, the family members said,” according to Raman. However, Arunachalam has a doctorate in nuclear physics and a technology consultant in the US, he added.
The main petition also seeks a fair buyout of their stake as per section 242 (2b) of the Companies Act 2013, Raman added.
The applicants said that even for the alternative, there is refusal to provide fair value exit from the AIL. Numerous requests of the applicants have been faced with non-cooperation, delay tactics and ‘malafide' intentions of the respondents, they alleged.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Amitav Ghosh adapts a legendary tale into a prescient warning in verse for the modern world
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...