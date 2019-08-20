Companies

NCLT admits application for initiating IBC proceedings against HDIL

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 20, 2019 Published on August 20, 2019

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday admitted an application filed by Bank of India to initiate insolvency proceedings against debt-ridden realty firm HDIL.

In a regulatory filing, Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) informed that the company has been “admitted under the provisions of The Insolvency Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC)” as per the order passed by the NCLT, Special Bench, dated August 20, 2019 pursuant to an application filed by the Bank of India under Section 7 of IBC.

“Further, the company is under the process to file an appeal to National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the order passed by the NCLT,” HDIL said in the filing.

Insolvency proceedings have been initiated against many real estate developers, including Jaypee Infratech, mainly because of default in loan repayment to banks as well delivery of flats to home buyers.

Published on August 20, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
TCS surpasses RIL to reclaim most-valued firm status