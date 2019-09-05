NCLT approves JSW Steel’s ₹19,700 crore bid for Bhushan Power & Steel

Vivo S1: Style statement with good specs
The new series starter tries to blend looks with performance while keeping it affordable
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday approved the JSW Steel’s ₹ 19,700 crore resolution plan for debt-ridden Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL).
A two-member principal bench of the NCLT headed by President Justice M M Kumar has also said the criminal cases against the promoters of BPSL for siphoning off the funds from the company will not to impact JSW Steel as its new promoter.
Read also: Delay in IBC resolution a concern: JSW Steel chief
The tribunal has also said the profits made by BPSL during insolvency period will be distributed between creditors of Bhushan Power, in accordance with the ruling by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in the ArcelorMittal case.
The NCLT also rejected the objections raised by Tata Steel over the bids submitted by JSW and its erstwhile promoters.
In April, the NCLT had reserved its judgement after concluding hearing from the parties.
Read more: Scam may delay JSW’s buy of Bhushan Power
Tata Steel had objected the improved financial offer of JSW Steel before the Resolution Professional and the Committee of Creditors’ of Bhushan Power and Steel.
The tribunal had initiated a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) against BPSL on July 26, 2017, admitting the plea of its lead lender Punjab National Bank (PNB).
The new series starter tries to blend looks with performance while keeping it affordable
The original big phone now has an icing of new features making it even more powerful and productive
Motivation, morale and retention of nurses have emerged as issues of significant concern for healthcare ...
The Android 10 has some sweet features. Here’s a look.
In equity investments, 5-7 years is long term, says A Balasubramanian
The fund has outperformed its benchmark over one- , three- and five-year periods
From an energy-focussed giant to an energy-plus-consumer business play — the company has undergone a major ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...