NephroPlus buys 51% stake in Royal Care Dialysis Center in the Philippines

Dialysis care provider, NephroPlus, has acquired 51 per cent stake in Royal Care Dialysis Centers, Inc (RCDC), the Philippines for an undisclosed sum.
“This is the beginning of our overseas expansion plan. We are now aiming to become the largest dialysis network in the Philippines in the next five years,” Vikram Vuppala, Founder and CEO, NephroPlus, told newspersons in a press conference on Tuesday.
Through this strategic partnership, NephroPlus has become the first Indian dialysis network to expand overseas, he said adding that the company will be looking for growth in more overseas markets including the Middle East.
RCDC Network in the Philippines currently treats over 400 dialysis patients across its six dialysis clinics located in Metro Manila and other nearby provinces.
Through this deal, NephroPlus will be responsible for the network’s existing operations and will lend all its India based protocols, technologies and operational expertise to RCDC with an aim to improve dialysis care in the Philippines.
As part of the company’s overseas expansion strategy, NephroPlus aims to expand the services in other provinces and grow this network to 50 dialysis centres in the next five years to be the dominant dialysis network in the Philippines by 2025. “We plan to invest $15 to $20 million next five years,” Vikram said.
Commenting on the deal, Sunil Chellani, Founder, Royal Care Dialysis Network, said: “We aim to bring NephroPlus’s world class clinical care coupled with industry-leading patient-centric philosophy to better serve patients in the Philippines. With this partnership, we are confident that we will grow to become the dominant dialysis network in the Philippines in four to five years.”
NephroPlus operates 230 dialysis centres in 132 cities across 20 States. The total number of centres may go up to 240 by December. It has 3,800 employees which will go up to 4,200 after the acquisition.
