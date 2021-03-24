Companies

Nestle India introduces Munch Fruit O Nuts

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 24, 2021

Nestle India on Wednesday said it is introducing Munch Fruit O Nuts to expand its chocolate portfolio as consumers are increasingly seeking "good-for-me" ingredients.

The new Munch variant comes infused with pomegranate bits and almonds.

Nikhil Chand, Director-Foods and Confectionery, Nestlé India said, “Nestlé Munch Nuts has delighted young Indian consumers with a range of delicious, light, Munch treats with a fully loaded experience of added crunchy Nuts. With the shift in consumer preference towards “better for me” ingredients, the new Munch Fruit O Nuts N is a category first innovation."

He said the new products has been developed leveraging the company's strong R&D capabilities after extensive consumer research which insights on the taste preferences in different parts of India.

Priced at ₹30, Nestlé Munch Fruit O Nut will be available at supermarkets, large, format grocery stores. This launch will be supported by a high impact campaign which includes a TV commercial featuring actress Samantha Akkineni, the company added.

Published on March 24, 2021

