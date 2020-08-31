Nestle to buy Aimmune, valuing allergy treatment maker at $2.6 bn

Falling at the frontline: When health workers find themselves ‘on the other side’
Healthcare professionals are falling victim to Covid even as they help patients fight it. Steps to protect ...
Nestle said on Monday said it was offering $34.50 per share for the remaining 74.4 per cent in peanut allergy treatment maker Aimmune Therapeutics it does not already own as it adds what it hopes will be a lucrative treatment to its portfolio.
The offer values the California-based biopharmaceutical company at $2.6 billion, including the $473 million that Nestle had already invested in Aimmune, Nestle said in a statement.
The price represents a 174 per cent premium to Aimmune’s closing share price on August 28 of $12.60, said the food giant, which has been gearing its traditional portfolio towards health and wellness products.
Up to 240 million people worldwide suffer from food allergies, peanut allergy being the most common, Nestle said.
In January, Aimmune Therapeutics got approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Palforzia, making it the first medication approved for food allergies in children and teens.
Nestle said the acquisition was expected to add to organic growth in 2021 and to cash earnings by 2022/23.
Healthcare professionals are falling victim to Covid even as they help patients fight it. Steps to protect ...
As traditional chemists fight for their space, online players make inroads
Delivery models will be built on self-reliant and robust value chains
The LED UHD Android TV with integrated speaker boxes offers great visuals and powerful audio
For high net worth individuals, Portfolio Management Services provide flexibility. But with thin disclosures ...
The benchmark indices broke out of the consolidation range, set to advance further
Growing investor need for differentiated products is a driver, says Sushant Bhansali, CEO of Ambit AMC
AMFI wants to communicate that investors can start a SIP with even ₹100: NS Venkatesh
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...