Netflix to showcase three original series from Viacom18 Studios

Co-optition is the new buzzword in India's fast growth bg video streaming market. While competing with Netflix through its OTT app Voot, Viacom18 has managed to partner with Netflix through its content arm, Viacom18 Studios.

Under the new partnership, Netflix will showcase three off the series created by Viacom18 Studios' digital content arm, Tipping Point.

Jamtara - Sabka Number Aayega explores the conflicts that emerge when a small town is identified as India’s phishing capital. She is the gritty story of an undercover cop’s journey, discovering her sexuality and breaking stereotypes, while taking down a drug cartel. Taj Mahal 1989 is a nostalgic exploration of love and longing, set against the backdrop of the monument of enduring love.

Monika Shergill, Director, International Originals, Netflix, said, “We believe that great stories can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere. It’s exciting to partner Viacom18 Studios and take these gripping stories to our members across India and the world.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ajit Andhare, COO – Viacom18 Studios, said, “I am delighted to partner with Netflix to debut Tipping Point’s series to the world. Each series is motivated by a film-scale mindset, honed over many years at Viacom18 Studios. We look forward to these distinctive series, with our trademark narratives, entertaining audiences in India and around the world.”

Meanwhile, Viacom18 is itself working on a broader OTT offering, which would have Hollywood content and premium shows, among other things. The new service is expected to be launched next month.