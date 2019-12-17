Netflix to showcase three original series from Viacom18 Studios

Andhra Pradesh casts its shadow
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
Co-optition is the new buzzword in India's fast growth bg video streaming market. While competing with Netflix through its OTT app Voot, Viacom18 has managed to partner with Netflix through its content arm, Viacom18 Studios.
Under the new partnership, Netflix will showcase three off the series created by Viacom18 Studios' digital content arm, Tipping Point.
Jamtara - Sabka Number Aayega explores the conflicts that emerge when a small town is identified as India’s phishing capital. She is the gritty story of an undercover cop’s journey, discovering her sexuality and breaking stereotypes, while taking down a drug cartel. Taj Mahal 1989 is a nostalgic exploration of love and longing, set against the backdrop of the monument of enduring love.
Monika Shergill, Director, International Originals, Netflix, said, “We believe that great stories can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere. It’s exciting to partner Viacom18 Studios and take these gripping stories to our members across India and the world.”
Commenting on the partnership, Ajit Andhare, COO – Viacom18 Studios, said, “I am delighted to partner with Netflix to debut Tipping Point’s series to the world. Each series is motivated by a film-scale mindset, honed over many years at Viacom18 Studios. We look forward to these distinctive series, with our trademark narratives, entertaining audiences in India and around the world.”
Meanwhile, Viacom18 is itself working on a broader OTT offering, which would have Hollywood content and premium shows, among other things. The new service is expected to be launched next month.
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
With competition surrounding it, this phone stands little chance with its dated specs and lacklustre ...
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Demand forecast for next year is bleak while supply from China is expected to be stable
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...