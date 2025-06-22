The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) added 19.14 lakh new members, showing a significant increase of 31.31 per cent over March 2025, provisional payroll data for April, this year, revealed.

The year-on-year analysis reveals an increase of 1.17 per cent in net payroll additions compared to April 2024, signifying increased employment opportunities and heightened awareness of employee benefits, said the Ministry of Labour and Employment in a statement.

The EPFO enrolled around 8.49 lakh new subscribers in April 2025, representing a 12.49 per cent increase over March 2025.

The payroll data showed, said the Ministry, the dominance of the 18-25 age group in the new EPFO members.

The EPFO added 4.89 lakh new subscribers in the 18-25 age group, constituting a significant 57.67 per cent of the total new subscribers added in April 2025. New subscribers in the 18-25 age group added in the month show an increase of 10.05 per cent compared to the previous month of March 2025.

The Ministry also stated that the net payroll addition for the age group 18-25 for April 2025 is approximately 7.58 lakh reflecting an increase of 13.60 from the previous month in March 2025.

“This is in consonance with the earlier trend which indicates that most individuals joining the organised workforce are youth, primarily first-time job seekers,” the Ministry explained.

Approximately 15.77 lakh members, who had exited earlier, rejoined EPFO in April 2025. This figure depicts a 19.19 per cent increase over March 2025.

These members switched their jobs and re-joined the establishments covered under the ambit of EPFO and opted to transfer their accumulations instead of applying for final settlement thus safeguarding long-term financial well-being and extending their social security protection.

Around 2.45 lakh new female subscribers joined EPFO in April 2025. It reflects an increase of 17.63 per cent compared to the previous month of March 2025.

Published on June 22, 2025