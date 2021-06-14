New updates: Google integrates consumer, enterprise, education users to Workspace

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Google, on Monday, announced a series of updates that build upon its vision to deliver a single, integrated communication and collaboration solution to everyone via Google Workspace.
Now, all of the company’s 3 billion-plus existing users across consumer, enterprise and education, have access to the full Google Workspace experience, including Gmail, Chat, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Meet and more, said the company in a statement.
In addition to offering Google Workspace to everyone, the company also announced new innovations that address the specific challenges and opportunities of the hybrid work world.
Starting Monday, users can enable the integrated experience in Google Workspace by turning on Google Chat in Gmail, it said. “Collaboration doesn’t stop at the workplace – our products have been optimised for broad participation, sharing and helpfulness since the beginning. Our focus is on delivering consumers, workers, teachers and students alike an equitable approach to collaboration, while still providing flexibility that allows these different subsets of users to take their own approach to communication and collaboration,” said Javier Soltero, Vice-President and General Manager, Google Workspace.
With the introduction of Spaces, the Rooms experience in Google Chat will evolve into a dedicated place for organising people, topics, and projects in Google Workspace.
Over the summer, the company will evolve Rooms to become Spaces, and launch a streamlined and flexible user interface that helps teams and individuals stay on top of everything that’s important.
Powered by new features such as in-line topic threading, presence indicators, custom statuses, expressive reactions, and a collapsible view, Spaces will seamlessly integrate with files and tasks, becoming a new home in Google Workspace for getting more done together, it said.
Spaces will also provide a place to fuel knowledge sharing and community building for teams of all sizes, where all the relevant information, conversations, and files for a project can be organised, and where topics – even at the organisation level – can be intelligently moderated.
With the ability to pin messages where everyone can see them, Spaces will play a crucial role in helping people stay connected and informed, the company added.
