Nissan to introduce hybrid models in India

Japanese auto maker Nissan will soon join the list of vehicle makers bringing hybrid cars to the Indian market.

At the launch of its upgraded premium SUV Terrano, the company unveiled its plans to bring in hybrid vehicles to tap the demand for environment-friendly cars.

“We are looking at introducing X-trail hybrid this year. While cities like New Delhi and Mumbai are becoming very sensitive on pollutions, others cities may also face such situations,” Satinder Singh Bajwa, Vice President – Sales, Network and Customer Relations, Nissan Motor India, said after unveiling the new Terrano.

The hybrid version of the premium SUV X-Trail will be introduced in the second half of 2017 aspart of the eight new products Nissan has planned between 2017 and 2021. While its Japanese rival Toyota has decided to push more hybrid vehicles in India, South Korean car maker Hyundai has planned to bring affordable mild-hybrids. India’s top car marker Maruti Suzuki has been selling vehicles powered by its smart hybrid technology.

Earlier, Bajwa said the new Terrano, which comes with a starting price of ₹9.97 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai), has incorporated 22 new features such as an electronic stability programme, cruise control, and a touch screen infotainment system with navigation, among others.

The diesel-powered Terrano also comes with a six-speed automated manual transmission. It was first introduced in India in 2013.

Bajwa pointed out that Nissan had made a significant progress in the last three years after rejig of its dealership business.

“We are confident that we are on the right track with a strong network, which comprises 279 touch points in 176 locations,” he added.

Nissan’s present market share in the Indian passenger vehicle market is about two per cent (at sales volume of 51,991 units during April 2016-February 2017).