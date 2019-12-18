NMDC plan to increase Kumaraswamy mine capacity gets Centre’s nod

The Indian Bureau of Mines has approved the Mining Plan of NMDC to enhance the production of iron ore from Kumaraswamy Iron Ore Mines from 7 million tonnes per annum to 10 million tonnes per annum for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22.

The said notification was issued by the Regional Control of Mines, Indian Bureau of Mines, Bangalore.

This is an achievement of one milestone towards enhancement of production from Kumaraswamy mines of NMDC from the existing capacity to 10 MTPA. This is another big boost to NMDC immediately after obtaining the extension of four mining leases of NMDC in Chhattisgarh.

The public sector mining major, which has been in the business of mining iron ore for over six decades, operates three iron-ore complexes in the country producing about 33 million tonnes per annum. Two are in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh and one is located in Ballari District of Karnataka.

NMDC Chairman and Managing Director N Baijendra Kumar, said “This will not only enhance the production of NMDC but also cater to the likely shortage of iron ore supply in the country post March 2020.”