NMDC Q3 iron ore output up 12.3% at 9.6 million tonnes

NMDC registered iron ore production of 9.61 million tonnes (mt) for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, up 12.3 per cent over 8.56 mt it logged in Q3 of FY19.

The iron ore mining major produced 3.86 mt during December 2020, up 23.3 per cent over 3.13 mt in December 2019.

The mining company’s iron ore sales in Q3 of FY20 was up 11. 8 per cent at 9.44 mt as against the sales 8.44 mt in Q3 of FY19.

NMDC is steadily improving its performance month-on-month and continues to enhance the production level. The performance of the last few months and December shows production and sales will exceed last year’s performance, despite the adverse circumstances of 2020.

Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC, in a statement said, “The steady growth in performance has helped us end the year on a good note. We are on our way to better the cumulative figures both physical and financial parameters of the previous year. Indian steel industry revival needs support to tide over the crisis and we are doing our best to cater to it.”