NoBroker.com ties up with OYO LIFE to scale up co-living services

Real estate platform NoBroker.com has partnered with OYO LIFE, a long-term rental housing business, to offer safe and hygienic accommodation through the tech-enabled platform with an instant booking feature.
OYO LIFE has listed over 200 buildings on Nobroker.com across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR. Through this partnership, NoBroker aims to scale up its co-living services.
Targeted at millennials and young professionals in search of long-term rentals at affordable prices, OYO LIFE offers an end-to-end managed, comfortable, high-quality living experience that eliminates the hassles of finding, accessing and managing everyday housing, said a company statement. Customers can avail an exclusive discount of up to ₹1,500 on first month’s rent while booking OYO LIFE’s accommodation on NoBroker.in.
The two companies combine their tech to integrate and implement technology for map-based location search, e-meeting with the property manager and instant booking of property by secure payment of the token amount. OYO LIFE properties listed on the platform will feature property pictures and include information such as available essential amenities, television, Wi-Fi connectivity, power backup, 24/7 caretaking and security provisions such as CCTV surveillance, the statement added.
Saurabh Garg, co-founder and Chief Business Officer of NoBroker.com, said: “We are happy to scale up our offerings on co-living houses and combine our synergies with OYO LIFE to provide safe, hygienic, affordable, and fully managed accommodation to young professionals. There has been a shift in customer behaviour across the industry, and it is easy to see that hygiene, safety standards and minimal-touch SOPs will soon become the norm. Our data indicates that young professionals are looking to shift out of PGs to co-living and shared accommodation to cope with the current situation. We have enabled the entire product for our customers to help them book properties without having to venture out.”
NoBroker gets more than five lakh tenants looking for homes on its platform every month and more than 25,000 people find houses at NoBroker, the statement further said. It makes three million customer connections on the platform every month and has saved over ₹5,000 crore in brokerage so far.
OYO LIFE has rolled out its ‘Sanitised Stays’ initiative which has minimal-touch SOPs and safety measures. It includes precautionary measures such as daily temperature checks for both staff and residents, discouraging usage of commons areas, deep-cleaning of all buildings as well as the optimum use of sanitisers, gloves, and masks. Common seating areas are also carefully designed to maintain social distancing, supporting quarantine measures for symptomatic residents while creating minimal impact on other residents. The customers also have the option of choosing private rooms as per their requirements.
