IIM Bangalore’s NSRCEL and SIDBI have collaborated to establish a pre-seed fund, specifically for start-ups in the deep tech and emerging businesses area.

The MoU signed between the two organisations laid the foundation for a multi-year relationship to nurture start-ups and lead them towards scaling up their business activities. Over the past 20 years, NSRCEL has been supporting early-stage ventures in India, incubating more than 1,600 start-ups and mentoring many more.

The organisation’s singular focus has been on supporting founders who are building disruptive solutions in their early stages. It provides support to start-ups and entrepreneurs through various programs, including incubation, mentorship, and educational initiatives. The center aims to create an ecosystem that nurtures and accelerates the growth of early-stage ventures.

“We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with SIDBI, a partnership that echoes our commitment to fostering innovation and empowering the entrepreneurial spirit. Together, we aim to cultivate a robust ecosystem for deep-tech and emerging ventures, driving positive change and creating lasting impact. With this initiative, NSRCEL is not only marking its dedication to supporting start-ups but also venturing into direct investment, amplifying our role in shaping the future of entrepreneurship,” said Anand Sri Ganesh, CEO of NSRCEL.

I

To support the ‘India of Tomorrow’ and early-stage start-ups in impact areas, SIDBI has partnered with the leading incubators of the country, for seed funding of such start-ups. The seed fund corpus will support tech start-ups in healthcare, sustainability, defence innovations, rural impact and R&D driven start-ups.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit