State-run NTPC on Saturday reported a 12 per cent Y-o-Y growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹5,506 crore during the April-June quarter of the current financial year.

On a sequential basis, the country’s largest power generator’s net profit rose marginally from ₹5,490 crore. The consolidated total income of the group rose by almost 13 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹48,982 crore as against ₹43,390 crore in Q1 FY24. In Q4 FY24, the company reported a total income of ₹48,817 crore.

Revenue from operations for Q1 FY25 includes ₹2,380.63 crore (Q1 FY24: ₹2,434.77 crore) on account of sale of energy through trading (gross). Revenue from operations for the quarter under review also included ₹658.59 crore (Q1 FY24: ₹620.89 crore) on account of sale of energy from solar stations.

NTPC Group generated around 114 Billion Units in Q1 FY25 as compared to about 104 Billion Units in Q1 FY24. NTPC’s standalone gross generation in Q1 FY25 is around 98 billion Units as compared to roughly 88 Billion Units in the corresponding previous period.

NTPC coal stations achieved a Plant Load Factor of 80.39 per cent as against the national average of 76.19 during Q1 FY25. The Maharatna company has an installed capacity of more than 76 gigawatts (Group basis).

Hydropower Project

The company is executing a 520 MW Hydro Electric Project in the State of Uttarakhand. After the reports of land subsidence in Joshimath Town, Additional District Magistrate, Chamoli has issued order on January 5, 2023 to stop all the construction activities till further orders, NTPC said in the results filing on BSE.

The High Court of Uttarakhand on hearing a public interest litigation on January 12, 2023, has directed the State to strictly enforce the ban on construction in Joshimath area.

As per company’s understanding, the land subsidence in Joshimath does not have any link with the Project which has also been confirmed through various expert reports submitted by Uttarakhand in the High Court of Uttarakhand on September 22, 2023, it added.

“The Court on September 25, 2023 directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to make its recommendations. As per the recommendations of NDMA dated July 16, 2024, it has no objection to permit NTPC to restart construction activity with adherence to certain stipulated conditions.

Next date of hearing before the Court is scheduled on August 13, 2024,” NTPC said.

The developments are closely being monitored by the Company. Aggregate cost incurred on the project up to June 30, 2024 is ₹6,784.49 crore (March 31, 2024: ₹6,671.30 crore). Technical and administrative works related to the project are going on.

Management does not envisage any threat to the continuance of the project and is confident that a viable solution in connection with the project shall be arrived at.

