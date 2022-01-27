Ola to open vehicle design centre in the UK

EV manufacturing company Ola Electric announced the launch of Ola Futurefoundry, its global centre for advanced engineering and vehicle design.

Ola will invest over $100 million for the centre over the next five years and staff it with over 200 designers and automotive engineers. The centre, based in Coventry, the UK, will collaborate with British education and research institutions for technology development.

Ola Futurefoundry will work in sync with the design and engineering teams based at the Ola Campus in Bengaluru. The team will work on two- and three-wheeler design, high-performance automotive engineering, digital and physical modelling, and new energy systems including cell technologies, among other areas.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola, said, “Ola Futurefoundry will enable us to tap into the fantastic automotive design and engineering talent in the UK to create the next generation of electric vehicles. Futurefoundry will work in close collaboration with our headquarters in Bangalore, India, to help us build the future of mobility as we make EVs affordable across the world.”

“We want to create a world-class design and R&D team with global sensibilities. Ola Futurefoundry is an important step in building a multi-disciplinary team that is agile, flexible, and responsive to the various needs of our consumers around the world. We are setting up in Coventry, a global epicentre of automotive and technology talent. Futurefoundry will supplement and collaborate with our core team in Bangalore, India, to deliver exciting new EVs across two-wheeler, four-wheeler and other form factors,” said Wayne Burgess, Vice-President of Vehicle Design, Ola Electric.