Simple Energy partners Siemens for e-mobility solutions

Simple Energy, an electric vehicle (EV) and clean energy start-up, has announced a partnership with Siemens Digital Industries Software to boost its e-mobility solutions.

Simple Energy will adopt Siemens’ Teamcenter X, a cloud-based product lifecycle management (PLM) software, to strengthen the digital foundation for its e-mobility solutions. The PLM technology will deliver consistent and rich product definition, the company said.

Simple Energy has also roped in PROLIM, Siemens’ technology partner, for shared technologies.

Suhas Rajkumar, founder and CEO, Simple Energy, said, “Digitalisation is vital to make EV manufacturing efficient and environment friendly. Being a start-up focusing on clean energy solutions, we are happy to have two of the most reputed digital technology brands in Siemens and PROLIM powering product development and innovation at our centre. Simple Energy is committed to deliver high-quality, sustainable products to our patrons and will continue encouraging innovation in the mobility segment.”

“PROLIM is a proud Siemens global technology partner. We are excited by the opportunity to deliver the benefits of the cloud-native Teamcenter X to power Simple Energy’s super-exciting, green and clean technology and support the fast-paced, rapidly growing EV market in India,” said Srinath Koppa, Managing Director, PROLIM India.