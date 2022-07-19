Omega Seiki Mobility opens EV mfg facility at Faridabad

Electric vehicle maker, Omega Seiki Mobility on Tuesday announced the opening of a manufacturing facility in Faridabad at an investment of ₹75 crore.

The new integrated facility, which is the company's third plant at its headquarter city and the fourth in all, will have the capacity to produce 15,000 electric three-wheelers annually, the company said in a statement.

The plans are to scale up the production to 50,000 units in three years by investing another ₹150 crore.

The new plant will be manufacturing the entire range of OSM's cargo and passenger electric three-wheelers, Rage+ and Stream, respectively, the company said.

Recently, the company inaugurated a similar facility in Pune.

"The launch of our third facility in Faridabad marks another important landmark for Omega Seiki Mobility. We have an order book of 50,000 plus cargo electric three-wheelers, and this facility has been set up to meet the growing market demand," said Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility.

Omega Seiki Mobility’s first facility in Faridabad, which houses the company’s R&D centre, has a production capacity of 7,200 cargo three-wheelers per annum.

The second plant has a capacity to produce 12,000 electric two-wheelers per annum.

"We have invested $50 million in all the three facilities in Faridabad and recently, inaugurated a manufacturing facility in Pune for producing e-cargo and passenger vehicles. Also, we are receiving good feedback on our e-passenger vehicles and will soon be launching a plant facility in Chennai for electric passenger vehicles,” added Narang.