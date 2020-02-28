Oricon in JV with Italian firm to make lug caps

Oricon Enterprises, the flagship company of Parijat Enterprises, has entered into a joint venture agreement with Italy-headquartered Tecnocap Group to set up a new company, Tecnocap Oriental, for manufacturing lug caps. The company’s manufacturing facility will be located at Murbad in Maharashtra’s Thane district.

“This partnership enables us to jointly leverage our synergies to provide state-of-the-art packaging solutions to Indian customers,” said Michelangelo Morlicchio, CEO of Tecnocap Group. Investment banker Singhi Advisors was the adviser to Oricon Enterprises and Tecnocap Group on this transaction.

Oricon Enterprises is into manufacturing and marketing packaging products comprising metal caps and closures including crown caps, plastic closures rollover pilfer proof caps, twist off caps and aluminium collapsible tubes, pre-forms, liquid colourants and petrochemical products.