Oriental Hotels reports net loss of Rs 17.70 crore in Q2

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Hospitality service provider Oriental Hotels Ltd has said it has reported standalone net loss of Rs 17.71 crore during the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
It recorded standalone net loss at Rs 2.53 crore during the corresponding quarter last year, a statement said on Friday.
The net loss for the half-year ended September 30, 2020 stood at Rs 41.11 crore against Rs 8.26 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
For the year ended March 31, 2020, the net loss was Rs 3.79 crore.
The total standalone income for July-September quarter stood at Rs 17.93 crore against Rs 75.61 crore registered a year ago.
For the half-year ended September 30, 2020, the standalone total income was at Rs 25.48 crore against Rs 144.05 crore registered in the same period last fiscal.
The income on a standalone basis for the year ended March 31, 2020, was Rs 301.34 crore.
The statement said business was severely affected during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.
However, the quarter ened September 30, 2020, saw all the company’s units commencing operations and occupancy rate increasing.
During the period, the company said it launched ’Hospitality@Home’ wherein the company brings Tajness to home with warmth, trust and care.
The company also listed select restaurants in a few of its hotels under the ‘Qmin App’ launched by Indian Hotels Company Ltd to provide premium food ordered from home to its clientele.
“The company expects to have increased revenue through these measures,” the statement said.
The management has secured additional financing for the next 12 months and along with improved revenues expected on resumption of operations across all units, the statement added.
Oriental Hotels Ltd is an associate company of The Indian Hotels Company Ltd.
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Revamped product line includes most powerful flagship
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
‘Who you become’ and ‘How you evolve’ is more critical than following a set of tips, tricks or templates
Planning to exchange old gold for new this festival season? Here is all that you need to know
Immediate annuity plans without ‘return of purchase price’ offer a solution, but there are drawbacks
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...