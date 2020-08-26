Panasonic India expands washing machine portfolio

Nokia 5.3: With love from Finland
Japanese major Panasonic India on Wednesday launched 21 new models of fully-automatic top load washing machines with 5 star rating, as consumers are increasingly seeking appliances that offer convenience as they stay indoors due to the pandemic. The move will enable the company to expand its top-load washing machine portfolio.
The company said the new models with a price range starting from ₹17,000 will be available at all Panasonic brand shops, large format retail outlets across the country and online platform Amazon.in.
In a statement, Harshal Soman, Head - Home Appliance Business, Panasonic India, said with the launch of the range the company is “looking at a double-digit market share by the end of FY21 in the segment. The pandemic has changed consumer preferences. Today, consumers are seeking value-based home appliances that help them multi-task and at the same time contribute to their overall hygiene and safety,” he said.
The company said select models in the new range feature a flexible 2-way washing technology with built-in heater that gives clothes a hygienic hot wash. “At Panasonic, we believe in adding value to the lives of our users and thus, have introduced the entire range with 5-star rating starting from 6.5kg to 8kg, at the onset of the festival season,” Soman added
