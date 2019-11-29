Companies

Panneer Selvam takes charge as BEML’s Director-HR

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on November 29, 2019 Published on November 29, 2019

R Panneer Selvam

R Panneer Selvam has assumed charge as Director Human Resources (HR) and member of the Board of BEML Ltd (a defence public sector undertaking) on November 28.

Prior to assuming charge, he was Executive Director (Corporate Planning and Procurement), BEML.

Selvam is a post graduate in engineering and a MBA (HR) with 36 years of corporate planning, procurement and manufacturing, experience in private and Central Public Sector companies. He is a BEML nominee director on the board of Vignyan Industries Limited, a subsidiary of BEML Ltd.

