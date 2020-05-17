Parle Agro set to expand beverage business on e-commerce platforms

Parle Agro, an India based beverage company, is leveraging multiple e-commerce platforms to create business opportunities for itself and its partners.

In its official release, Parle Agro mentioned that it has signed on leading e-commerce players and is in the process of on-boarding numerous other national and niche players to increase the contribution of the company’s online sales to its overall turnover.

With this move, Parle Agro aims to collaborate with e-commerce players across the country to increase the contribution of beverages to their platform from the current minor share to a healthy 15% contribution.

The beverage company noted that it also has plans to introduce special SKUs and brands for this segment to cater to distinctive consumer needs. Parle Agro believes that from a long term business perspective, strengthening e-commerce is going to be a game-changer. With this move, Parle Agro will also offer direct and uninterrupted access to its beverages to customers with the convenience of home delivery.

Speaking about the move, Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director and CMO, Parle Agro stated in the official release: “We foresee e-commerce to be the most evolving platform with a huge potential in the future. Hence, we charged ahead with a strategy of partnering with national and niche players to strengthen our business as well as create significant business opportunities for our partners.”

She mentioned that the company has seen a 300 per cent increase in sales on the e-commerce platform in the last month. “As we look into the future, we realize the need to change the dynamics of not just business continuity, but the business building as well. That is why we are leveraging our dominance in the industry to bolster the beverage category online and take it further by making it more visible and accessible to consumers,” she added.

E-Commerce partners

Parle Agro has partnered with leading e-commerce platforms including BigBasket, Grofers, Milk Basket, Flipkart supermarket, and Swiggy which ensure national availability of their beverages. Tie-ups with various national, niche, and regional players like Amazon, Zomato, Super Daily and Grocio to name a few, are in the pipeline which will additionally enable the convenience of local availability of their beverages.

Cumulatively, Parle Agro products will be accessible to consumers across 200 cities in the near future. The brand is also conducting heavy promotions for Ramzan with special offers and packs, supported by advertising on the e-commerce platforms itself.