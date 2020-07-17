Parsvnath Developers posts Q4 consolidated net loss of ₹57.94 crore

Realty firm Parsvnath Developers on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹57.94 crore for the March ended quarter.

Its net loss stood at ₹192.12 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, rose to ₹1,060.74 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from ₹762.44 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, Parsvnath said in a regulatory filing.

Net loss stood at ₹347.13.crore in the last fiscal as against a loss of ₹363.59 crore in the 2018-19 financial year.

Total income increased to ₹1,268.24 crore in the 2019-20 fiscal year from ₹925.44 crore in the previous year.