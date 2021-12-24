Paytm brings Christmas cheer to prepaid customers

Paytm, which got listed in bourses last month, has come up with cashback and other rewards for prepaid mobile recharges after the recent price hike by most telecom service providers.

On recharges, first time users will now get a flat discount of ₹15 using the promo code ‘FLAT15’ . Also, existing users can choose from multiple offers, including a chance to win cashback up to ₹1,000 using the ‘WIN1000’ promo code.

These offers are applicable on all prepaid connections from Jio, Vi, Airtel, BSNL to MTNL. The company has also reiterated that there are no additional charges or processing fees levied on such transactions, therefore, users will not have to pay anything other than the recharge amount.

A Paytm spokesperson said, “Recently, there has been a rise in mobile recharge tariffs across Jio, Airtel and Vi and our cashback offers will certainly come as a relief to users. We will continue to keep mobile recharges absolutely free, convenient and seamless on the Paytm app. There are no processing fees or additional charges that a user incurs for mobile recharges on the Paytm platform.”

Besides availing rewards for recharges and bill payments, users can win additional cashback by participating in the company’s referral programme.

On referrals, both the referrer and the referee can earn up to ₹100 cashback, according to Paytm spokesperson.